Books over €1.5bn for Caixa Geral de Depositos AT1 bond
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Books have passed €1.5bn for Caixa Geral de Depositos' €500m no-grow perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a market source.
April 23 Piraeus Bank SA :
* Its management decided to 100 percent relief of total debts up to 20,000 euros ($21,504), for all consumer loans and credit cards
* Its management decided payment freeze on mortgage loans and interest relief for all beneficiaries eligible under provisions of Law 4320/2015 Source text: bit.ly/1FgGeGs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Books have passed €1.5bn for Caixa Geral de Depositos' €500m no-grow perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a market source.
* FY net sales 107.3 million Danish crowns ($15.57 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago