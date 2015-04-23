April 23 Cofinimmo Sa

* Adjustment to the rights of the holders of convertible bonds

* New conversion rates are calculated on basis of co's volume-weighted average share price on euronext over 5 trading days preceding ex-date

* New conversion rates stand at eur114.284 for convertible bonds issued in 2011, eur100.440 for convertible bonds issued in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)