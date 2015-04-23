Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 23 Groupe Open SA :
* Q1 revenue 71.6 million euros ($77.4 million) versus 66.5 million euros year ago
* Confident about a growth in revenues and results for the following quarters
Source text: bit.ly/1FgZfZo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9256 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
