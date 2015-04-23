BRIEF-Merrimack Pharmaceuticals reports enrollment of 1st patient in phase 1 study of mm-310
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - enrollment of its first patient in a phase 1 study of mm-310 in solid tumors
April 23 Guerbet SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 112.2 million euros ($121.22 million), up by 16.2 percent (12.1 percent at constant exchange rates)
* Confirms its projection of sales growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9256 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - enrollment of its first patient in a phase 1 study of mm-310 in solid tumors
FRANKFURT, March 23 The chief executive of German drugmaker Stada, which has faced activist pressure to overhaul its strategy and has received two takeover approaches, was bugged, Germany's Manager Magazin said on Thursday.