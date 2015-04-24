April 24 Comptel Oyj :

* Reports Q1 net sales of 21.0 million euros ($22.69 million) versus 18.0 million euros a year ago

* Q1 operating profit is 1.5 million euros versus 1.0 million euros a year ago

* End-Q1 order backlog is 55.8 million euros versus 42.2 million euros a year ago

* Expects 2015 net sales to grow compared to previous year and operating profit to be in range of 8-12 pct, excluding one-time charges

* Says significant part of Comptel's operating profit and net sales is generated in second half of year