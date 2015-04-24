BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Bellevue Group AG :
* Board of directors of Bellevue Group and CEO Urs Baumann have decided by mutual agreement that a new CEO will guide company through its next phase of development
* CEO Urs Baumann will be leaving Bellevue Group at end of April to pursue a new entrepreneurial challenge
* André Rüegg will assume operational management of Group ad interim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.