* Board of directors of Bellevue Group and CEO Urs Baumann have decided by mutual agreement that a new CEO will guide company through its next phase of development

* CEO Urs Baumann will be leaving Bellevue Group at end of April to pursue a new entrepreneurial challenge

* André Rüegg will assume operational management of Group ad interim