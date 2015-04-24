April 24 Cecon ASA :

* Is unable to present a plan for a compulsory composition and request that company is declared bankrupt

* Says due to recent and unforeseen events, company's cash balance (in Escrow against Gdf contract ) was given to Gdf against company's will and understanding of Escrow terms

* Companies Cecon is invested in will continue its operations as prior to this

