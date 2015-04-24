Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 24 Micro Systemation publ AB :
* Q1 revenue 50.5 million Swedish crowns ($5.84 million) versus 31.9 million crowns year ago
* Q1 operating profit 12.8 million crowns versus loss 9.8 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6421 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order