BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Capman Oyj :
* The CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund has acquired an office building (Finsensvej 86) located in Flintholm, an established and growing office area in the county of Frederiksberg in Copenhagen
* Says transaction was done in partnership with Keystone Investment Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.