BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Norvestia Oyj :
* Says in January-March 2015, result of group amounted to 12.5 million euros ($13.50 million) (1.6 million euros in same period previous year)
* Q1 operating profit 14.8 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago
* Q1 trading gains and losses 15.6 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.9261 euros)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.