UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Bioera SpA :
* Published court final approval release of Unopiù's arrangement with creditors
* Based on agreement in next few weeks Splendor Investment Holdings Ltd (SIH), a sub-holding company based in London, will acquire 100 percent of Unopiù SpA
* Unopiù's turn-around plan will follow the standard luxury goods business model with main focus on made in Italy furniture and design
* Bioera owns 50 percent stake in SIH, followed by its partners Yaks and Bramfield with equal stakes of 25 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.