* Published court final approval release of Unopiù's arrangement with creditors

* Based on agreement in next few weeks Splendor Investment Holdings Ltd (SIH), a sub-holding company based in London, will acquire 100 percent of Unopiù SpA

* Unopiù's turn-around plan will follow the standard luxury goods business model with main focus on made in Italy furniture and design

* Bioera owns 50 percent stake in SIH, followed by its partners Yaks and Bramfield with equal stakes of 25 percent