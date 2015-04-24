Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 24 Nio Inc :
* Invests in payment solutions provider EPG
* Nio inc.'s subsidiary Gaming Innovation Group (GIG) has entered into agreement to acquire 10 percent of shares in payment gateway Easy Payment Gateway (EPG).
* Says under agreement, GIG will invest 500,000 pounds ($753,600) and get a 10 percent ownership in EPG
* Says furthermore GIG has an option to acquire an additional 15 percent of EPG shares within 2 years
* Says first EPG investment is expected to be completed during May 2015
* Transaction is fully funded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6635 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order