April 24 Nio Inc :

* Invests in payment solutions provider EPG

* Nio inc.'s subsidiary Gaming Innovation Group (GIG) has entered into agreement to acquire 10 percent of shares in payment gateway Easy Payment Gateway (EPG).

* Says under agreement, GIG will invest 500,000 pounds ($753,600) and get a 10 percent ownership in EPG

* Says furthermore GIG has an option to acquire an additional 15 percent of EPG shares within 2 years

* Says first EPG investment is expected to be completed during May 2015

* Transaction is fully funded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6635 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)