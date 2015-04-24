Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
April 24 AD.Dragowski SA :
* Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquires 51.95 percent stake (958,504 shares) in the company via contribution in-kind from other parties
* Prior to the transaction, Sloneczne Inwestycje did not own any shares of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.