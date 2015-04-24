UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Uniwheels AG:
* Has determined that final number of offer shares in initial public offering is 4,800,000
* Offer price (same for new shares and sale shares) is 105.0 zlotys ($28)
* Total proceeds from offering will amount to 504.0 million zlotys gross (125.4 million euros)
* Company will receive from issue of new shares amount of 252.0 million zlotys gross (62.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 3.6864 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.