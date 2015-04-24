Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
April 24 Ixonos Oyj :
* Q1 turnover declined, profitability improved compared to last year
* Q1 revenue 4.6 million euros ($4.99 million) versus 6.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 1.6 million euros versus loss 2.3 million euros
* Operating profit of company before non-recurring items is expected to improve compared to 2014
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
