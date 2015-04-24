April 24 Atenor Group SA :

* Signs 10-year fixed lease with Genpact group

* Lease consists of 22,000 square meters (with option on an additional 3,000 square meters) in third building to be built on Thermes business campus site, in Bucharest

* For 2015, expects to achieve results comparable to those of 2014

* Proposes full year dividend of 2.0 euros per share

