BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Atenor Group SA :
* Signs 10-year fixed lease with Genpact group
* Lease consists of 22,000 square meters (with option on an additional 3,000 square meters) in third building to be built on Thermes business campus site, in Bucharest
* For 2015, expects to achieve results comparable to those of 2014
* Proposes full year dividend of 2.0 euros per share
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.