April 24 Dada SpA :

* Signs strategic agreement to aggregate its programmatic advertising branch ProAdv/Simply with 4w MarketPlace, an online advertising company of which Digital Magics owns 43 percent of share capital

* Acquires 25 percent stake in 4w MarketPlace becoming the second shareholder

* The combination is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2015