April 24 Mic AG :

* Has increased share capital from 7,731,900 euros ($8 million) by 2,486,100 euros to 10,218,000 euros

* Mic Holding GmbH subscribes for new shares at 2.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)