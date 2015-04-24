BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Mic AG :
* Has increased share capital from 7,731,900 euros ($8 million) by 2,486,100 euros to 10,218,000 euros
* Mic Holding GmbH subscribes for new shares at 2.00 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.