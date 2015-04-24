April 24 Falkland Oil And Gas Ltd

* Following successful setting of 13 3/8" casing at a depth of 1273.9m metres, a problem was detected with blowout preventer

* Well 14/20-1 has been temporarily suspended and BOP has been brought to surface for inspection and repairs

* It is anticipated that repairs to bop will take in order of 10-14 days

* Rig will be utilised to drill top-hole sections and set conductor(s) on Chatham and/or Jayne East locations

