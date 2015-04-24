Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 24 Verbicom SA :
* Its unit, Ardo Sp. z o.o., receives 568,150 zloty ($153,359) net order for marketing services from an undisclosed client from the automotive concern Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7047 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order