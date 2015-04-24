Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 24 (Reuters) -
* Jenoptik says receives large order for equipment for the Patriot missile defense system
* Jenoptik says overall order should be completed probably within the year 2015
* Jenoptik says defense missile systems are intended for use by an undisclosed customer
* Jenoptik says Raytheon and jenoptik agreed on not disclosing the order value Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order