BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Helvetia Holding AG :
* Elects Pierin Vincenz president of board of directors
* Vincenz, who has served on Helvetia group's board of directors since 2000, is currently chief executive officer of Raiffeisen Group
* Pierin Vincenz to serve as new president of board of directors as of Oct. 1
* Doris Russi Schurter, vice president of board of directors of Helvetia Holding, will oversee board business until Sept. 30, 2015, she was also elected as interim president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.