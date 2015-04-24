April 24 Rokiskio Suris AB :

* Resolves to purchase up to 10 percent of own shares

* Says maximal purchase price per share set 3.475 euros ($4) and minimal purchase price per share is set equally to nominal value of share at 0.290 euro

* Says repurchase period is 18 months from approval of resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9217 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)