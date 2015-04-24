Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 24 Karel Elektronik :
* Receives order worth 682,000 euros ($740,243) from Aselsan
* Says order is on alarm system and ship phone system for Landing Ship Tang (LST) and Logistic Support Vessel (LDG) platforms produced for Turkish Naval Forces
* Says to carry out deliveries in 2015 and 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9213 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order