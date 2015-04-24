April 24 Karel Elektronik :

* Receives order worth 682,000 euros ($740,243) from Aselsan

* Says order is on alarm system and ship phone system for Landing Ship Tang (LST) and Logistic Support Vessel (LDG) platforms produced for Turkish Naval Forces

* Says to carry out deliveries in 2015 and 2016

