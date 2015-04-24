BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :
* Net property income, which comprises gross rental income less direct property expenses, has increased by 26 pct to 95.3 million rand
* Earnings per share is 7.2 cents (2014: 2.2 cents) and headline earnings per share is 2.2 cents (2014: 2.0 cents)
* Revenue for six months ended February 28 at 145,604,000 rand versus 123,324,000 rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.