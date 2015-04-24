April 24 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :

* Net property income, which comprises gross rental income less direct property expenses, has increased by 26 pct to 95.3 million rand

* Earnings per share is 7.2 cents (2014: 2.2 cents) and headline earnings per share is 2.2 cents (2014: 2.0 cents)

* Revenue for six months ended February 28 at 145,604,000 rand versus 123,324,000 rand