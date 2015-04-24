April 24 TomTom Nv :

* Annual general meeting on 24 April, 2015 voted in favour of all voting items

* This included proposed appointment of Ernst & Young accountants LLP as new external auditor for a term of three years

* This included proposed re-appointment of Doug Dunn as member of supervisory board for new term of two years, effective as of 24 April