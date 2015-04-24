UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Petros Petropoulos SA :
* Approves cash return of 0.10 euros per share by capitalising reserves
* Approves selling of its Semka unit
* Approves acquisition of Aegem SA from Lypa SA
Source text: bit.ly/1GprTpJ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.