BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Credit Agricole du Morbihan SC :
* Q1 consolidated net income of 7.6 million euros ($8.27 million) versus 9.4 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net banking income 52.7 million euros versus 55.9 million euros the previous year
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.