BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd :
* Prices a further 100 million euros ($109 million) 3.625 pct bonds due October 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.