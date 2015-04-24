BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Fast Ejendom Danmark A/S :
* Q1 rental income 19.2 million Danish crowns ($2.79 million) versus 18.4 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT profit 10.0 million crowns versus profit 6.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 3.4 million crowns versus profit 1.8 million crowns year ago
* For 2015, the board expects an operating profit before value adjustments, financial items and tax of about 40 million crowns (2014: 38.2 million crowns)
