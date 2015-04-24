UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Scandinavian Brake Systems A/S :
* Q1 net turnover 196.2 million Danish crowns ($28.47 million) versus 266.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBIT 7.7 million crowns versus 12.8 million crowns year ago
* Expects 2015 revenue growth in the group's continuing business areas with total 3-8 pct and thus an expected revenue in line of 800 million - 850 million crowns, and recurring EBITDA of 45 million - 55 million crowns
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8912 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.