BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
April 24 Euronext:
* Following the decision of winding-up of the company Universal Multimedia SA Euronext will proceed to the delisting the company's shares from Euronext Paris
* Delisting date is April 30, 2015 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing