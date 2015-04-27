April 27 D Carnegie & Co AB :

* Says has divested Geneta Centrum in Södertälje and the two properties Ängsgröen 1 and Ängsgröen 3 in the Municipality of Södertälje

* Agreed property value is 36 million Swedish crowns ($4.17 million)

* Prchaser of properties is Geneta Fastigheter AB and closing will take place on June 1, 2015

