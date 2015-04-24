Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 24 Avanquest Software SA :
* Signs debt restructuring agreement with creditors
* Announces 20 million euro ($21.7 million) - 30 million euro capital increase, 75 percent of which is guarateed by a number of investors
* Trading in company's shares will resume on April 27
Source text: bit.ly/1IQPMqo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9211 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order