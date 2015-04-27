S.Korea c.bank says rising household debt may be capping consumption
SEOUL, April 6 South Korea's central bank on Thursday said elevated household debt could be restraining private consumption, especially as borrowing costs are rising.
April 27 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :
* Proposes to raise NOK 100 million ($12.83 million) in additional equity by way of placement with preferential rights to new shares for those holding subscription rights in rights issue at expiry of subscription period for rights issue
* Plans to obtain a subordinated Tier 2 loan during 2015, to further strengthen the capital position
* Estimated figures shows that in Q1 2015 gross premiums written was 379 million crowns compared to 281 million crowns in Q1 2014, a growth rate of 35 percent
HONG KONG, April 6 IMAX China Holding Inc , which operates and installs cinema systems, said on Thursday two private equity investors had sold an aggregate 5.9 percent stake to a "prominent" international investment bank, helping to increase liquidity in the market.