April 27 Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Proposes to raise NOK 100 million ($12.83 million) in additional equity by way of placement with preferential rights to new shares for those holding subscription rights in rights issue at expiry of subscription period for rights issue

* Plans to obtain a subordinated Tier 2 loan during 2015, to further strengthen the capital position

* Estimated figures shows that in Q1 2015 gross premiums written was 379 million crowns compared to 281 million crowns in Q1 2014, a growth rate of 35 percent

