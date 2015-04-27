S.Korea c.bank says rising household debt may be capping consumption
SEOUL, April 6 South Korea's central bank on Thursday said elevated household debt could be restraining private consumption, especially as borrowing costs are rising.
April 27 EFG International AG :
* EFG Funding Limited announces today its invitation to holders of notes issued by EFG Funding, and guaranteed on subordinated basis by EFG International, to tender any and all such notes for cash
* EFG international AG intends to issue CHF denominated perpetual Tier 1 subordinated notes and to use, in whole or in part, the expected net proceeds to fund the tender offer Source text - bit.ly/1zcAsop Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, April 6 IMAX China Holding Inc , which operates and installs cinema systems, said on Thursday two private equity investors had sold an aggregate 5.9 percent stake to a "prominent" international investment bank, helping to increase liquidity in the market.