* EFG Funding Limited announces today its invitation to holders of notes issued by EFG Funding, and guaranteed on subordinated basis by EFG International, to tender any and all such notes for cash

* EFG international AG intends to issue CHF denominated perpetual Tier 1 subordinated notes and to use, in whole or in part, the expected net proceeds to fund the tender offer