April 27 Sachsenmilch AG :

* In FY no revenues were generated as in last year

* FY 2014 net interest income of 924 thousand euros ($1 million) is exactly in the bandwidth of the costs incurred in the previous forecast of 900 thousand euros to 950 thousand euros

* FY 2014 result from ordinary activities is a profit of 3.538 million euros and thus was 3.155 million euros over the previous year

* Expects for 2015 positive net interest income of 750,000 euros to 800,000 euros