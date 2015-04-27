UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
April 27 Playtech Plc
* Increased revenues from regulated markets of 40% in Q1 2015, up from 34% in Q1 2014
* Total revenues up 31% versus Q1 2014 on a reported basis
* Average daily revenue for first 25 days of Q2 2015 up over 25% on Q2 2014 Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26.
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.