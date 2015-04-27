BRIEF-Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan
* Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan
STOCKHOLM, April 27 Aerocrine :
The Board of Aerocrine confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with a third party concerning a public offer for Aerocrine.
There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer.

* Has secured just over $1 million via short term loans with shareholders, ceo and majority of board members
* Pre-specified success criteria of Phase 1B breast cancer trial have been met, and study will now progress to Phase 2.