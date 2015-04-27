BRIEF-LGI Homes Inc announced 365 homes closed in March 2017
April 27 Sinclair Is Pharma Plc :
* Has received U.S. FDA approval for silhouette instalift
* FDA approval means Sinclair is now free to sell silhouette instalift in U.S. market with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 6 Gold prices edged up on Thursday on a weaker dollar and as appetite for risky assets such as equities waned ahead of a tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,256 per ounce by 0100 GMT. U.S. gold futures climbed as much as 1 percent to $1,260.80 and was last up 0.7 percent at $1,257. * On Tuesday, spot gold hit its highest since Feb. 27 at $1,261.15.
BRASILIA, April 5 Brazil's President Michel Temer would veto clauses of a bill that would force Uber Technologies Inc drivers to register with city authorities and turn the ride-hailing app into another form of conventional taxi service, a presidential aide said on Wednesday.