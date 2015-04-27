PRECIOUS-Gold up on risk-averse sentiment ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

April 6 Gold prices edged up on Thursday on a weaker dollar and as appetite for risky assets such as equities waned ahead of a tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,256 per ounce by 0100 GMT. U.S. gold futures climbed as much as 1 percent to $1,260.80 and was last up 0.7 percent at $1,257. * On Tuesday, spot gold hit its highest since Feb. 27 at $1,261.15.