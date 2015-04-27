BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
April 27 Telegate AG :
* Intensifies co-operation with Google : Business View now enlarges product portfolio
* Now starts with sales of 360-degree Business View in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality