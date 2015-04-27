BRIEF-Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan
* Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan
April 27 ScandiDos AB :
* Has decided to conduct a 24 million Swedish crown ($2.78 million) rights issue to existing shareholders
* Subscription price has been set at 4.0 crowns per share
* Subscription price has been set at 4.0 crowns per share
* Has secured just over $1 million via short term loans with shareholders, ceo and majority of board members
* Pre-specified success criteria of Phase 1B breast cancer trial have been met, and study will now progress to Phase 2.