S.Korea c.bank says rising household debt may be capping consumption
SEOUL, April 6 South Korea's central bank on Thursday said elevated household debt could be restraining private consumption, especially as borrowing costs are rising.
April 27 Efix Dom Maklerski SA :
* Q1 revenue 2 million zlotys ($538,996) versus 847,387 zlotys year ago
* Q1 operating profit 574,827 zlotys versus a loss of 210,298 zlotys last year
* Q1 net profit of 451,534 zlotys versus a loss of 208,165 zlotys year ago
* Q1 EBITDA positive of 680,736 zlotys versus a negative EBITDA of 129,958 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7106 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, April 6 IMAX China Holding Inc , which operates and installs cinema systems, said on Thursday two private equity investors had sold an aggregate 5.9 percent stake to a "prominent" international investment bank, helping to increase liquidity in the market.