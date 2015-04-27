BRIEF-Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan
* Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan
April 27 Detection Technology Oyj
* Q1 net sales grew 29 percent to 8.97 million euros ($9.76 million)
* Q1 operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 0.74 million euros versus 0.37 million euros year ago
* Says Detection Technology's sales outlook for 2015 is in accordance with its medium term target to increase sales by at least 15 percent per annum
* Says Detection Technology's profitability is developing according to plan
* Says the company's net sales and profitability can vary considerably between quarters due to timing of projects and customer deliveries
* Says total capital expenditure related to new factory in Beijing, China and other investments are estimated to amount to 4.5 million - 5.0 million euros in 2015
($1 = 0.9190 euros)
* Has secured just over $1 million via short term loans with shareholders, ceo and majority of board members
* Pre-specified success criteria of Phase 1B breast cancer trial have been met, and study will now progress to Phase 2.