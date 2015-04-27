BRIEF-Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan
* Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan
STOCKHOLM, April 27 Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi):
The Board confirms that it has received a preliminary and conditional non-binding proposal in relation to a possible offer for all shares issued by the company.
There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any such offer.
Link to press release: here
* Has secured just over $1 million via short term loans with shareholders, ceo and majority of board members
* Pre-specified success criteria of Phase 1B breast cancer trial have been met, and study will now progress to Phase 2.