S.Korea c.bank says rising household debt may be capping consumption
SEOUL, April 6 South Korea's central bank on Thursday said elevated household debt could be restraining private consumption, especially as borrowing costs are rising.
April 27 IKF SpA :
* Board of Directors approves non-convertible bond issue "IKF S.p.a. 2015-2019" for nominal value of up to 2 million euros ($2.2 million)
* Subscription period until June 30, 2016
* Maturity date June 30, 2019
* Interest rate of 8.5 percent payable each year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, April 6 South Korea's central bank on Thursday said elevated household debt could be restraining private consumption, especially as borrowing costs are rising.
LONDON, April 5 On March 29, El Salvador made a little bit of history.
HONG KONG, April 6 IMAX China Holding Inc , which operates and installs cinema systems, said on Thursday two private equity investors had sold an aggregate 5.9 percent stake to a "prominent" international investment bank, helping to increase liquidity in the market.