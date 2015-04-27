BRIEF-Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan
* Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan
April 27 Moberg Pharma AB :
* Acquires OTC products in USA for $3.9 million
* Will distribute Balmex brand via existing sales channels in USA, including pharmacy chain CVS and Walmart, among others
* Has secured just over $1 million via short term loans with shareholders, ceo and majority of board members
* Pre-specified success criteria of Phase 1B breast cancer trial have been met, and study will now progress to Phase 2.