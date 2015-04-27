STOCKHOLM, April 27 Tele2 :

* Joachim Horn, Executive Vice President and CTIO for Tele2 AB, will leave the company.

* Joachim will take up a new position at a Telecom company in Asia.

* Niklas Sonkin, Executive Vice President Central Europe and Eurasia, will become acting CTIO for the Tele2 Group.

