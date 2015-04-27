April 27 Tivoli A/S :

* Q1 EBITDA loss 43.4 million Danish crowns ($6.30 million) versus loss 44.3 million crowns year ago

* Q1 revenue including tenants and lessees: 122.6 million crowns compared to 94.8 million crowns year ago

* Revenue for 2015 is expected to be slightly above 2014 figure, about 900 million crowns

* Sees 2015 profit before tax between 50 million and 60 million crowns

($1 = 6.8842 Danish crowns)