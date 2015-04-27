UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Baltika AS :
* Approves to increase share capital by issuing additionally up to 1 million registered shares with the nominal value of 0.20 euros and with the issuance price of 0.20 euros per each share
Source text: bit.ly/1b6sam7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9226 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources